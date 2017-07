Chinese visitors spent an estimated 3.52 billion Singapore dollars ($2.58 billion) in Singapore last year, increasing 39 percent year-on-year, the Straits Times reported on Wednesday.



This was the second year in a row for China to be Singapore's top-spending market, beating Indonesia, which has traditionally been the top spender.



Statistics from the Singapore Tourism Board show that 2.86 million Chinese visitors arrived in Singapore last year, up 36 percent year-on-year.