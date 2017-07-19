Qiaodan sues Jordan

China-based sports brand Qiaodan Sports Co, whose name sounds like the Chinese pronunciation of Jordan, sued US basketball player Michael Jordan on Wednesday for infringement of reputation and demanded 1.1 million yuan ($162,800) in compensation, domestic news portal sina.com reported.



In April, Jordan authorized the Shanghai Fangda Law Firm to issue a lawyer's letter to the Organization Committee of the 13th National Games of the People's Republic of China, citing intellectual property rights and urging the committee to stop using Qiaodan as a major sponsor for the event.





