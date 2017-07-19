Weak demand for S.Korea farm goods

South Korea's farm goods exports slowed due to weak demand from China, a South Korean report said Wednesday.



Exports of farm goods and food to China reached $435.7 million in the first six months of 2017, down 11.4 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of South Korea.



Agricultural product exports to China maintained a monthly downward trend, after growing 7.4 percent in March. The ministry said that the South Korean government needs to continue investment in China, which is the world's largest food market.