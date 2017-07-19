Walmart, JDDJ deal

A total of 50 Walmart supermarkets across 12 Chinese cities opened online stores on JD Daojia (JDDJ), an online-to-offline platform under China's online retailer JD.com, during the second quarter, according to a statement JDDJ sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.



The supermarket chain has seen huge growth in its online business thanks to deeper cooperation with JDDJ. In June alone, Walmart's online gross merchandise volume surged more than four times compared with that of January, with orders up more than three times.



"Cooperating with Walmart is an important step of our 'new retail' strategy that aims at enhancing integration with physical stores, which will deliver more high-quality and convenient service to our consumer," JDDJ CEO Kuai Jiaqi was quoted as saying in the statement.





