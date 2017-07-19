Hyundai to start output at plant in Chongqing to rev up sales

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co said on Wednesday that it will begin production at its fifth factory in China in August, as it hopes to reverse a sales slump in the world's biggest auto market in the wake of the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.



The plant in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality is part of an effort to strengthen competitiveness by making compact sedans and sport utility vehicles tailored to Chinese customers, the automaker said in a statement.



"The Chongqing factory will produce high-quality new models for the Chinese consumers and make Hyundai an automaker that encompasses eastern and western China," Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun was quote as saying in the statement.



"Hyundai's Chinese sales weakened quite a bit," said analyst Lee Jae-il at Eugene Investment & Securities. "There is concern of oversupply, but since the target market is different, Hyundai can be expected to minimize any overlap," he said.





