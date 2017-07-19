Reds to sign Robertson

Liverpool are set to sign Hull City defender Andy Robertson after agreeing a fee of around 10 million pounds ($13 million) for the Scotland international on Wednesday, according to media reports.



The 23-year-old left back has left Hull's preseason training camp in Portugal in order to have a medical with the Reds on Thursday.



The deal is expected to be 8 million pounds up front, followed by 2 million pounds in add-ons.



Robertson has been instrumental for the Tigers since arriving from Dundee United in 2014 in a 2.8 million pound deal, making 112 appearances for the East Yorkshire outfit.

