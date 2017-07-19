Fixture draw postponed

The draw to set fixtures for the next La Liga season will take place one day later than scheduled following Tuesday's arrest of Spanish soccer chief Angel Maria Villar, the national association announced Wednesday.



Arrangements for the new season, due to start on the weekend of August 19, were thrown into doubt after the arrest of Villar, his son Gorka and several other Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) members after a raid on offices in Madrid as part of an anti-corruption investigation.



The federation postponed three days of meetings which included the draw for fixtures on July 20.



But it said on Twitter on Wednesday that the draw would take place on July 21.





