Philippines cancels talks with rebels after attack

The Philippines on Wednesday canceled talks with rebels due on the weekend in the Netherlands after guerrillas attacked a convoy of President Rodrigo Duterte's security men, killing a paramilitary guard and wounding six.



Duterte was not in the area on the southern island of Mindanao when the clash between the presidential guards and New People's Army (NPA) rebels erupted early on Wednesday.



But the incident was basic enough for peace adviser Jesus Dureza to call off informal, "back channel" talks with exiled leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines aimed at restarting a stalled peace process.



"The situation on the ground necessary to provide the desired enabling environment for the conduct of peace negotiations are still not present," Dureza said in a statement.



The rebels have been waging a guerrilla war for nearly 50 years to overthrow the government.



The peace process, an important initiative of Duterte, has been fraught with breakdowns, with both sides abandoning unilateral cease-fires in February.





