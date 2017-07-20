Mountains to climb

General director of the Tour de France Christian Prudhomme signals the start of the 183-kilometer 17th stage of the 2017 Tour de France cycling race on Wednesday between Le La Mure and Serre-Chevalier. Former champion ski jumper Primoz Roglic took a sensational solo victory. Chris Froome came home third to stretch his lead to 27 seconds as Rigoberto Uran moved up to second. Sprint star Marcel Kittel quit the Tour after a crash. The German was leading the sprinters' green jersey competition, having won five stages so far. Photo: CFP