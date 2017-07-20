Ennis-Hill to get gold

Jessica Ennis-Hill will be presented with the heptathlon gold medal from the 2011 world championships at this year's event in London after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed Russian Tatyana Chernova's appeal against her doping ban.



Briton Ennis-Hill was runner-­up to Chernova in ­Daegu, South Korea six years ago but the Russian was stripped of her medals in November and received a lengthy ban for blood doping violations.



There were concerns about when Ennis-Hill, 31, would receive her medal as Chernova appealed the ban and questioned the jurisdiction of the original hearing. CAS dismissed the appeal on Tuesday and stuck with the original judgment.



Retired Olympic champion Ennis-Hill, who also won the world title in 2009 and 2015, will be presented with her record-equaling third world heptathlon title at a special ­ceremony at the London Stadium.

