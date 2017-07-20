Player goes under knife

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/7/20 0:08:40
Toulon's bid to win back the Top 14 title will start without the services of their giant South African No.8 Duane Vermeulen, who underwent minor surgery on a nagging groin injury, the club said Wednesday.

"He'll be out for three months," a club spokesperson told AFP.

Last season's losing Top 14 finalists Toulon have come under the scrutiny of French rugby's financial watchdog in the closed-season and have been less active than in recent years on the transfer market.



