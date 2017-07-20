Player goes under knife

Toulon's bid to win back the Top 14 title will start without the services of their giant South African No.8 Duane Vermeulen, who underwent minor surgery on a nagging groin injury, the club said Wednesday.



"He'll be out for three months," a club spokesperson told AFP.



Last season's losing Top 14 finalists Toulon have come under the scrutiny of French rugby's financial watchdog in the closed-season and have been less active than in recent years on the transfer market.





