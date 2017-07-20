China's Huawei work with Singapore firms, authority to help develop digital economy

Chinese tech giant Huawei on Wednesday announced strategic partnerships with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore and two local firms, Keppel Data Centers and Ascent Solutions.



The Chinese company signed two Memoranda of Intent (MOI) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Singapore authority and firms, cementing Huawei and its partners' commitment towards Singapore's Digital Economy future for a Smart Nation.



The partnerships aim to enhance industry collaboration, enable local companies to scale globally, empower the workforce with skills relevant for the digital economy as well as equipping companies with the technology and knowledge to build strong digital capabilities in a sustainable manner.



According to the newly signed documents, Huawei, IMDA, and Keppel Data Centres will focus on a two-year strategic collaboration to explore the technical feasibility of a first-of-its-kind high-rise green data centre building.



Huawei and IMDA will collaborate to accelerate the growth of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), by leveraging Huawei's technical expertise and facilities, go-to-market opportunities and global business network.



And Huawei will also support Ascent Solutions as its technology enabler, allowing the local company to tap on Huawei's global business network and explore overseas opportunities.

