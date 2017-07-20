Iraq, Egypt reach consensus on major regional issues

Iraqi President Fuad Masum met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry here Wednesday to discuss means of boosting bilateral ties, saying they see eye to eye on all regional issues.



Speaking at a press conference with Jaafari, Shoukry said he discussed with the Iraqi officials preparations to hold a join committee at the level of prime ministers of the two countries.



The meeting was attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi and Foreign Minister Ibrahim al Jaafari.



Shoukry further conveyed President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi congratulation to the Iraqi people on the successful liberation of Mosul from Daesh militants.



The top Egyptian diplomat also stressed the importance of maintaining the Middle East region and promoting join Arab action.



Egypt and Iraq see eye to eye on all regional issues, he said. Jaafari said his country is looking forward to solving the current crisis between Qatar and Arab countries.

