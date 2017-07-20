Indian shelling kills 1 Pakistani soldier, 2 civilians: Pakistan army

Pakistan Army said late Wednesday that at least one soldier and two civilians were killed in latest Indian cross-border shelling.



An army statement said India resorted to "unprovoked firing along Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region," targeting the military posts and innocent civil population.



Two soldiers and five civilians were also injured in Nezapir, Sabzkot and Kayani Sectors on Wednesday, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.



"Pakistan Army aggressively responded on Indian posts. Response destroyed Indian posts firing on Pakistani posts and civilians. Five Indian soldiers were killed and many injured," the statement said, adding Indian guns were silent due to effective engagement.



"Unprovoked ceasefire violations shall always be responded strongly, aggressively and effectively by Pakistan Army," military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said.



At least two civilians were killed and six others injured in Indian shelling on Tuesday in the latest escalations along the LoC, said the Pakistani army.



Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and lodged formal protest over the recent ceasefire violations.



The Pakistan military spokesman told the media on July 16 that Indian forces have committed 580 ceasefire violations so far this year, which he described as the "highest in any year."



Pakistan and India declared ceasefire along the LoC, the de facto border, between the two rivals in 2003. However, both sides routinely accuse each other of ceasefire violations.

