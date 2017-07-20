China willing to play constructive role to ease tensions in Gulf

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/20 8:57:47





Wang made the remarks when meeting with visiting United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.



China is a good friend of the Gulf countries, said Wang, expressing the hope that the current Gulf crisis can be properly resolved.



Wang said that China stands by the principle that the crisis should be resolved through political and diplomatic means and all relevant parties should take due responsibility.



According to Wang, the crisis should be settled within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and outside countries should play a constructive role.



"Concerned parties should sit down for talks as soon as possible and show flexibility in dealing with each other," Wang said, adding that reaching a consensus on fighting terrorism of all forms is the first priority.



Al Jaber said that the UAE is committed to resolving the crisis through political and diplomatic means and has no intention to interfere in the domestic affairs of Qatar or other countries.



The UAE hopes that relevant parties can reach consensus on fighting terrorism and honor the agreements already signed and their commitments already made, he said.



"China is an influential and responsible country," said Al Jaber, adding that the UAE appreciates China's objective and impartial position on Gulf affairs.



The two sides also agreed to facilitate cooperation in energy, industrial parks and ports under the

