4 dead, 9 injured in Taipei car crash

Four people were killed and nine others injured after a pileup on Yangde Boulevard in suburban Taipei on Wednesday, according to local police.



The accident occurred at around 8:16 a.m. when a cement truck failed to stop as it approached an intersection on the boulevard.



A total of nine fire engines and 12 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.



Three men and one woman died. Five houses, 13 cars and nine motorcycles were damaged due to the accident, local authorities said.



The truck's driver said his vehicle's brakes failed. Further investigation is underway.

