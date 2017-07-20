Villagers, herdsmen clashes leaves at least 33 killed in Nigeria state

At least 33 people lost their lives in clashes between villagers and herdsmen in southern part of north Nigeria's Kaduna State, a top police officer said Wednesday.



Twenty-seven herdsmen living in Kajuru area of the state were killed by villagers in two separate attacks, while six villagers died, Agyole Abeh, the state commissioner of police, told reporters in Kaduna.



The police chief said his officers would arrest and prosecute those responsible for this dastardly and callous act.



He, however, said that calm has been restored to villages affected.



The renewed crisis was said to have erupted since Sunday when some Fulani youths reportedly went to a village at Ugwan Uka to avenge the killing of their kinsman.



Kajuru Local Government is about 50 kilometers drive from the state capital.

