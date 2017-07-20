Kenya, China to sign MOU to boost cooperation in media

Kenya and China are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in order to boost cooperation in the media sector, a Kenyan official said on Wednesday.



Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) Principal Secretary Sammy Itemere told Xinhua in Nairobi that under the agreement Beijing will build a media center for state owned Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.



"The centre will provide capacity building for the Kenyan media industry as way to increase Sino-Kenya exchanges," Itemere said during the inauguration of the council members of the Universal Service Advisory Council (USAC).



Itemere said the deal with China, will enable Kenyan media practitioners to access the latest media technology.



"The end result is that Sino-Kenya cooperation will facilitate local media to play its role in development especially through dissemination of critical information," he added.



The PS said that the collaboration will provide a platform for citizens of Kenya and China to learn about the cultural diversity of their respective countries.



Itemere said that as a result of the digital migration, Kenya has been able to attract Chinese investments into the media industry.



"The Chinese investment has enabled Kenya to reap from the digital dividends as a result of switching from the analogue broadcasting," he said, noting that such media firms as StarTimes has invested heavily in Kenya to develop a digital terrestrial and satellite network that has enabled rural areas to access digital television services.

