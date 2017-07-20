Pilot dies in light aircraft crash in Finland

An ultra light aircraft crashed in central Finland on Wednesday, killing the pilot.



The wreckage was found in the village of Lievestuore, east of Jyvaskyla, local media reported.



Veli-Pekka Nurmi, director of the Finnish accident investigation center, told national broadcaster Yle that most crashes involving light aircraft are caused by pilot errors.



The crashed aircraft was flying under the bottom level of controlled airspace.



Light aircraft registered in Finland are generally in good technical condition.



Nurmi said that as light aircraft usually do not have an organization supporting them, the responsibilities lie heavily on the pilot.



During the past ten years, there have been 20 crashes of light aircraft killing 30 people in Finland.

