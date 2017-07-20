British trade minister engages southern African states on Brexit

The British government has sent out its trade policy minister Lord Mark Price to engage southern African countries ahead of Brexit
.
Price, who has already met the Mozambican trade minister Max Tonela and some trade ministers from the Southern Africa Customs Union (Sacu), is expected in Namibia Thursday.
The British High Commission in Namibia said Wednesday that Price will meet trade and industrialization minister Immanuel Ngatjizeko during the visit.
According to the statement, the two are expected to discuss how the Sacu to which Namibia is a member will do business with Britain after Brexit.
Price, the statement said, will also meet representatives from countries that have signed the European Union's Economic Partnership Agreement.
These countries are Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Swaziland.
The visit, the statement also said, shows the commitment of the British Government to securing trade links in both developed and developing countries around the world.
The statement quotes Price as saying that his visit to Namibia will "strengthen existing trading links with the region and build a mutually beneficial trading partnership".
"As we look towards our future outside the European Union, we will continue to be a champion for free trade and an advocate for the benefits trade can bring, socially as well as economically," the statement quotes Price.