Kyrgyzstan detains terror suspect preparing for attack

National Security Committee of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan officers detained a suspect in preparation of a terrorist attack in the country, the press service of the committee reported on Wednesday.



The 37-year-old detainee, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, is a member of the international terrorist organization, said the report.



He was detained at the stage of preparation to commit a terrorist attack. During a search of his residence, an improvised explosive device with damaging elements weighing 8 kilogram was found, the report said.



The discovered bomb was defused by the sappers.



According to the report, the detainee had participated in the armed conflict of the Syrian-Iraqi zone, underwent sabotage and combat training, according to the report.



Investigative unit of the national security committee has initiated a criminal case.



In 2016, 17 terrorist attacks were prevented in Kyrgyzstan and eight terrorist groups were eliminated.

