Kyrgyzstan detains terror suspect preparing for attack

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/20 9:14:27
National Security Committee of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan officers detained a suspect in preparation of a terrorist attack in the country, the press service of the committee reported on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old detainee, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, is a member of the international terrorist organization, said the report.
He was detained at the stage of preparation to commit a terrorist attack. During a search of his residence, an improvised explosive device with damaging elements weighing 8 kilogram was found, the report said.
The discovered bomb was defused by the sappers.
According to the report, the detainee had participated in the armed conflict of the Syrian-Iraqi zone, underwent sabotage and combat training, according to the report.
Investigative unit of the national security committee has initiated a criminal case.
In 2016, 17 terrorist attacks were prevented in Kyrgyzstan and eight terrorist groups were eliminated.