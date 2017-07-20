Jordan demands world's pressure on Israel to ease tensions

Jordanian Foreign Minister said Wednesday that the key to restoring regional stability is Israel's respect for its international commitment as an occupying force in Jerusalem, the state-run Petra news agency reported.



Ayman Safadi, Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, made the remarks at a meeting with ambassadors of EU and Asian countries, during which he stressed that the key to ease tensions in the region lies in the hands of Israel.



Safadi also touched upon the escalating situation in the al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, warning Israel of taking any measures to alter the status quo in the compound, adding that such measures will undermine efforts to make peace and restore security and stability.



He further reiterated Jordan's determination on protecting the holy site and preventing any possible escalation by exerting its utmost efforts to restore stability in Jerusalem.



The minister called on the international community to place pressure on Israel to honor its commitment and agreements reached, adding that Jordan will continue to take measures to create the suitable environment for resuming the peace talks in line with the two-state solution.



Early on Friday, three Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel shot dead two Israeli policemen in the holy compound. The gunmen were later shot and killed by the police. In the wake of the attack, Israel closed the compound.



Israel reopened the compound on Sunday with the introduction of metal detectors and security checks installed at the entrances.



Protests have since broken out in the holy site, with dozens of Muslim worshippers refused to enter the Mosque and prayed outside, considering the security checks a "violation" of the third holiest place for Muslims.

