US Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

US Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, a hospital statement said Wednesday.



The tumor was found after the 80-year-old Republican senator had a surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye in Phoenix last Friday.



"Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot," Mayo Clinic Hospital said in a statement.



The statement also revealed McCain and his family are reviewing further treatment options that "may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation."



According to another statement released by his office, McCain is in good spirits as he's recovering at home from Friday's surgery.



The statement said McCain "is confident that any future treatment will be effective."

