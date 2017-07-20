Nearly 5,000 guns from LA county destroyed in annual event

Nearly 5,000 guns collected by Los Angeles law enforcement agencies were destroyed Wednesday in the Southern Californian city of Rancho Cucamonga in the United States.



This was to celebrate the 24th annual Gun Destruction Event, which is part of a partnership between the LA County Sheriff's Department (LASD) and a Gerdau Steel Mill furnace in Rancho Cucamonga.



Exactly 4,971 pieces of confiscated and surrendered firearms, including handguns, rifles and automatic weapons, were melted down at the furnace.



The firearms were contributed by 13 area police departments across LA county led by LASD.



The metal will be converted into steel rebar that can be used in highway and bridge construction, LASD said.



"These weapons, which were used to harm, take away life and effectively rescind happiness from families and communities, will be turned into something more progressive and beneficial for all of our communities," LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell was quoted as saying by KABC-TV based in Los Angeles.



In the 24 years since the annual event began, more than 165,000 weapons have been melted down, according to the Gerdau Steel Mill furnace.

