Bolt confirms run in 100m and 4x100m relay at World Athletics Championships

Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt has confirmed he will run the 100 meters and 4x100m relay at the 2017 World Athletics Championships.



The 30-year-old multiple Olympic and world champion has already announced he plans to retire after the Championships, scheduled to take place here from August 4 to 13.



The men's 100m final is due to take place on August 5, while the men's 4x100m relay race - which will mark the end of Bolt's career - is scheduled for August 12.



"My aim is to win in London. I want to retire on a winning note," Bolt said on Wednesday.



Last month, Bolt won his final race on home soil at the Racers Grand Prix in Jamaica's capital of Kingston, in 10.03 seconds.



Bolt has won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold at the past three Olympic Games - Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.



He lost his 4x100m gold from Beijing 2008, however, after another member of the winning quartet, Nesta Carter, failed a drugs test for banned substance methylhexaneamine following reanalysis of frozen samples.

