Wanda Hotel, R&F Properties, Sunac shares jump after deal signed

Shares in Hong Kong-listed Wanda Hotel Development, Guangzhou R&F Properties and Sunac China Holdings jumped earlier today after the three signed a deal on Wednesday.



This morning, Sunac China closed up 16.05 percent to HK$19.96 ($2.56), R&F Properties closed up 10.84 percent to HK$14.32, while Wanda Hotel Development closed up 7.79 percent to HK$0.83.



On Wednesday, the three companies signed an agreement in Beijing.



Under the agreement, Wanda Commercial Properties will transfer 77 hotels to R&F for 19.91 billion yuan ($2.95 billion), as well as a 91 percent stake of 13 cultural tourism projects to Sunac for 43.84 billion yuan, according to Wanda. The total value of the transaction will be 63.75 billion yuan.



"I can tell you the financials of Wanda Commercial: Once the transaction with Sunac and R&F Properties is completed, Wanda Commercial will have nearly 200 billion yuan in loans plus bonds. We have decided to pay off most of our bank loans," Wanda Chairman Wang Jianlin said in a statement the company sent to the Global Times on Thursday.



With cash of 100 billion yuan on the book and 68 billion yuan to be received from this transaction, Wanda Commercial has approximately 170 billion in cash, Wang noted.



"Wanda also has 130 billion yuan of for-sale property inventory. By selling all of them, Wanda Commercial can recover tens of billions," said Wang.



A refundable deposit of 2 billion yuan will be payable by R&F Properties to Dalian Wanda within two business days after the signing of the agreement, according to a filing R&F Properties sent to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday.





