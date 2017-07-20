China solicits opinion on procedures to formulate administrative regulations

China has started to solicit public opinion on a draft regulation on procedures for formulating administrative regulations, a move to improve the quality of legislation.



The draft was listed in the State Council's legislative plan in 2017 and tagged as "an urgent project in comprehensively deepening reform," according to the Legislative Affairs Office of the State Council.



Experts and organizations may be invited or entrusted to participate in stipulating administrative regulations, said the draft, adding that regulation formulation departments should listen to opinions from related institutions, organizations and citizens.



Regulation formulation departments should publicize regulations for opinions, it said.



The draft said that legislative affairs organs of the State Council should increase supervision over the implementation of annual legislative plans.



The public may visit the official website (chinalaw.gov.cn) to submit opinions before Aug. 20.

