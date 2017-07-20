Premature blast kills 7 IS militants in eastern Afghanistan

Seven militants loyal to the hardliner Islamic State (IS) group were killed as their explosive device went off prematurely in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, a local official said Thursday.



The official said on condition of anonymity that the incident took place in Godari village of Pachiragam district on Tuesday when the militants were making a mine for a roadside attack targeting security forces convoys. But the device exploded suddenly, killing seven on the spot.



IS militants who are active in parts of the eastern Nangarhar province with Jalalabad as its capital 120 km east of Kabul are yet to make comment.

