24-meter long abacus in Taiyuan shop

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2017/7/20 14:06:57

A visitor looks at a giant abacus at a shop in Taiyuan City, the capital of North China’s Shanxi Province, July 19, 2017. The 50-kilogram abacus measures 6 meters long and 24 centimeters wide. It’s said that 20 people can use the ancient calculating device at the same time. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Junjie)


 

