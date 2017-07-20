Scenery of Guomang wetland in Gansu

2017/7/20

Photo taken on July 18, 2017 shows the Guomang wetland in Luqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)


 

Tourists visit the Gahai lake wetland in Luqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 18, 2017. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)


 

Photo taken on July 18, 2017 shows the Gahai lake in Luqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


 

Photo taken on July 18, 2017 shows the Gahai lake in the Tibetan autonomous prefecture of Gannan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)


 

Photo taken on July 18, 2017 shows the Guomang wetland in Luqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


 

