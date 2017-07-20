Commandos perform battle stunts for media event

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2017/7/20 14:21:37

A soldier demonstrates battle skills at a media event at a military base of the 78th Army Group, July 18, 2017. Commandos displayed their skills in cliff-climbing, rappelling from a building, and shooting for the event. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Haifeng)


 

