"Summer Camp of Traditional National Culture" held in N China

Kids learn traditional calligraph under teacher's direction in Hengshui City, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2017. The Sunjing School of Hengshui holds "Summer Camp of Traditional National Culture" during the summer vacation. Kids learn traditional Chinese culture and enrich their vacation time from activities like wearing Han Chinese clothing and learning traditional etiquette. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Kids learn traditional Chinese medcine under teacher's direction

Kids learn drum dance of the Han Dynasty (202 B.C. to 220 A.D.) under teacher's direction

The teacher teaches kids knowledge of abacus

Teacher teaches kids sewing of Han Chinese clothing

Kids learn tea ceremony under teacher's direction