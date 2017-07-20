A day in the life of PLA’s kitchen squad

6am: the cook gets up and goes to the kitchen to prepare cooking meals. Photo: 81.cn

9 am: the cook inspects the food delivery. Photo: 81.cn

10 am: a chef washes the vegetables. Photo: 81.cn

10 am: food is prepared and ready to be cooked. Photo: 81.cn

10 am: a chef cooks a dish for lunch. Photo: 81.cn





12 pm: two chefs take the dishes to the canteen. Photo: 81.cn

12 pm: all the dishes are ready. Photo: 81.cn

1 pm: the chef disinfects the canteen and puts away the tableware after lunch. Photo: 81.cn

7:30pm: a chef goes back to the dormitory and studies cookbooks. Photo: 81.cn

7:30pm: some chefs also go to the gym for fitness training. Photo: 81.cn