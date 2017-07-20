Student company and social innovation competitions held in Shanghai

The 2017 JA China Company of the Year Competition and Social Innovation Relay were carried out simultaneously last Sunday at Fudan University. During the events, high school students from across the country competed with each other using their own innovative ideas, with enterprises serving as their judges.



JA, short for Junior Achievement, claims to be the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to educating students about work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy. Catering to China's rapid economic development, JA China was established in 1993.



Committed to inspiring young Chinese people and preparing them to face the social challenges ahead, JA China cooperates with educational institutions and business entities to deliver innovative business and economics programs in schools ranging from elementary ones to universities.



Student Company is a program designed for first and second year high school students. Guided by volunteers from business entities, students start up their own "companies" and learn about business operations including human resources, manufacturing, marketing as well as issuing stocks.



After yearlong practice, students compete to win Company of the Year by presenting their ideas, products and operational structure. Step by step, they race from the school level to national level and then to world level.





Team members of Mur Mur from Xi'an Gaoxin No.1 Middle School









Innovative battleground



The event was the final national contest among 16 teams from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Xi'an and Shenzhen. With rivalries focusing on different aspects including music, stationery, puzzles, environmental products and witty articles for daily use, the competition became a battleground of innovative ideas.



Ilight, a student company from Chengdu Shude High School, ultimately won the championship with their solar portable lamp. Before the event, they already obtained a national patent.



According to Wu Qijun, senior director of JA China, Student Company, one of the most influential JA programs, aims to prepare youth for business in an early stage by educating them on economics through hands-on experience.



"It is not only about learning business, but also a process during which students can build up their own mind-set," she said. "They are able to learn how to make decisions and become independent and tough against challenges."



Open-minded parents



Members of SiO2 from the High School Affiliated to Fudan University said that the experience made them better at interpersonal communication and persistence. Their company was voted as most popular company by public juries. "We didn't give up."



Wu contends that high school is a critical period when values are developed. She said that, with the involvement of volunteers from China's business world, students can explore their interests and get a basic idea about career development.



The product designer of Mur Mur from Xi'an Gaoxin No.1 Middle School said that the program helped her find out her interests. "I enjoy drawing and designing, so I would like to do something about design in the future."



Wu admitted that the program has raised concerns among parents and schools who believe that it distracts students from school. "But now more and more parents and schools are becoming open-minded. They want kids to grow and develop in a comprehensive way."



As for financial literacy, Wu said that they want to help kids learn the value of money. "Money or capital is an objective existence which the kids actually know about since they are very young. Behind this, it is about moral and value education."





JA Social Innovation Relay first prize winner Clotho at the roadshow Photos: Courtesy of JA and Chen Shasha/GT









Social responsibility



JA Social Innovation Relay (SIR) is a global competition that encourages students to develop an innovative business concept that addresses a social need. According to Wu, social responsibility is another aspect of their program.



It provides young people with the practical skills and entrepreneurial expertise required to start a successful career in social integration, environment protection, health and medical.



Bridge, a team from Kunming No.8 High School, drew lots of attention for their donation platform and won second place. According to He Yijin, co-founder of the team, their platform is dedicated to supporting people in poverty-stricken areas by collecting and distributing donations to exactly where they are most needed.



"For example, Yunnan is warm, they don't need winter clothes," He said. "However, the poor people there always receive donated winter clothes, which are unnecessary."



At only 17 years old, He has been involved in poverty alleviation activities for five years. Her experiences inspired her to build such a platform. "We want to build up a bridge between urban cities and remote rural villages," she said.



He believes that, except for money and clothes, knowledge is the most important thing. She wants to also introduce education programs in her platform for people in the remote areas to learn about the outside world, so as to build up their own development plans and change their destinies.



"Money cannot solve poverty fundamentally; knowledge can," said Di Bo, a teacher from the school and leader of the team. "So we want to start caring about children, to help them change their conservative way of thinking."