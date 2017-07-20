Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"Most of our orders used to come from office workers, but now, families also love to order takeout."So said a food deliveryman surnamed Zhang who has been quite busy since the weather started heating up in June. Because of the hot weather, many people choose to order food rather than cook, causing the workload for food deliverymen to double. One person can expect to deliver up to 45 orders a day. Semifinished dishes from supermarkets are also popular. Meals such as Kung Pao Chicken or fish fillets in hot chili oil are among the top sellers. Another favorite is ordering food from some famous restaurant brands in Beijing. The sales of cold and hot dishes at some of these eateries have increased by up to 20 and 30 percent respectively. (Source: Beijing Evening News)