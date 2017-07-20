Smart mouth superhero Deadpool opens fire in virtual reality game

Deadpool Photo: IC

Smart-mouthed, mayhem-prone anti-hero Deadpool made a virtual reality debut on Wednesday in a Marvel Powers United VR game being tailored for Oculus Rift gear.Developer Sanzaru Games collaborated with Marvel on the virtual version based on the comic character, which was a smash in an eponymous film released last year.The "fast-talking, butt-kicking Merc with a Mouth" joins Captain Marvel, Hulk and Rocket Raccoon in a game that lets players become superheroes fighting together against super-villains.Game fans will get their first shot at Deadpool in the Oculus VR game debut this week at Comic-Con in Southern California.More characters are expected to be added to Marvel Powers United VR by the time it is released next year. The price has yet to be announced."Crack wise and crack skulls as you wield katanas and hand cannon pistols - because why bring a knife to a gunfight when you can have both?" a fact sheet for the game reasons.Players wearing Rift headsets use Touch controllers to whip semi-automatic pistols or Desert Eagle hand-cannons from holsters and blast adversaries, prompting trademark wise cracks from their Deadpool persona, an advance test of the game revealed.Katanas, the traditional Japanese swords, are unsheathed by reaching back over one's shoulders, and shuriken, the sharp-edged, star-shaped weapons, are thrown with wrist flicks as Hulk smashes, Rocket Racoon opens fire from above and Captain Marvel obliterates bad guys with photon beams.Marvel Powers United VR was touted as a first-person, multi-player game featuring explosive battles in settings from the Marvel universe.