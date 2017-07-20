Doris Payne, notorious jewel thief arrested at US store

Doris Payne, an 86-year-old notorious international jewel thief, was arrested on Monday for attempting to steal items worth 86.22 US dollars from a Walmart store in the US city of Chamblee, local police said.



The arrest took place at around 5 p.m. local time (2200 GMT) on Monday.



Payne was seen by a Walmart employee snap up items in the pharmacy, electronics and grocery departments, and put some in her purse, a Walmart shopping bag and a cart, according to a police report.



However, Payne only paid for the items in the cart but not stuff she had kept in her purse and the bag at the checkout.



Payne was stopped and arrested by an off-duty police officer notified by a shore employee, after she tried to leave the scene with unpaid goods.



The police said Payne was booked into a city jail with an electronic ankle monitor placed by a probation office. All of the items she had tried to shoplifted have been returned to the store.



Payne's attorney said this time is different from her previous cases because she did not steal high-end jewelry.



In March, Payne pleaded guilty of stealing a 2,000-US-dollar diamond necklace from a department store.



Dubbed "world-renowned jewelry theft," Payne has been arrested for about 20 times in several different countries.



She reportedly stole the first diamond in her 20s, and probably got away more often than she was convicted of.



In a 2013 documentary film, Payne bragged of stealing jewelry worth at least 2 million dollars.



"There's never been a day that I went to steal that I did not get what I went to do," she said in the film "The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne"

