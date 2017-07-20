New services, deals

Delta Air Lines



Delta Air Lines said on Thursday that it is expanding in Asia with a new service between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport starting from July 2018.



The new Atlanta flight will be Delta's fourth US gateway to Shanghai, complementing existing services from Detroit, Seattle and Los Angeles. The flight will also provide convenient one-stop access to more than 150 destinations in the US and Latin America from Shanghai.



In addition, the flight will also provide access to more than 50 destinations in China with code-sharing partner China Eastern.



American Airlines



American Airlines (AA) announced recently that Shane Hodges has been appointed as the vice president of AA's Asia Pacific Sales, replacing Erwan Perhirin.



According to a press release sent to the Global Times, Shane Hodges said it is important to ensure revenue and share growth in Asia-Pacific point-of-sales as well as across all online and offline markets.



He will also develop business in China and India in the short run and work closely with Japan Airlines, China Southern, Qantas and Cathay Pacific to lead a sales strategy.



Boeing



Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services Co announced Monday the signing of a maintenance agreement with China-based SF Airlines Co for its Boeing Classic 737 and 767-300 freighters.



The first airplane is already undergoing a C-check in Boeing Shanghai's facilities at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and more airplanes will follow on a nose-to-tail basis. A C-check is an extensive check of the airplane's systems and components that can require several days to perform.



KLM Royal Dutch Airlines



KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced Tuesday that Beijing is the next destination serviced by the new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, marking the adoption of the new aircraft to five Chinese mainland destinations which are Chengdu, Hangzhou, Xiamen, Shanghai, and Beijing. The new aircraft will start a daily flight route from Beijing to Amsterdam.



KLM will celebrate the arrival of the first Boeing 787-9 aircraft in Beijing on July 30.

