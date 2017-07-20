Kempinski offers authentic Northern Italian flavors

Chicken stuffed ravioli with microgreens and demi-glace Photo: Courtesy of Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center

Steamed codfish with leeks, lemon sauce, and asparagus Photo: Courtesy of Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center

Finding an authentic Italian restaurant that serves delicious Italian food, pasta or pizza alongside a wide selection of wine might not be a hard task in the capital, but the real flavor of Northern Italy, a meal at Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center's Via Roma is a rare treat.Starting this month, Via Roma will be serving new à la carte and business lunch menus with brand-new dishes developed by its new Italian head chef, Andrea Rumere, to bring the authentic flavors of Northern Italy to Beijing's dining scene.Chef Rumere's secret recipe for homemade buffalo ricotta cheese, tomato aspic, and basil sauce wows the taste buds. The creamy texture of the ricotta cheese combines perfectly with the rich flavor of the buffalo mozzarella, and only the juiciest tomatoes are used to create the aspic, giving a refreshing taste in every bite. The artistic drop of pesto sauce lightens up the entire dish with a unique aroma of basil, letting diners enjoy the various flavors and textures of the classic ingredients.

Chef Andrea Rumere Photo: Courtesy of Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center

Chicken stuffed ravioli with microgreens and demi-glace is another delectable dish. For many, ravioli is one of the first dishes that come to mind when talking about Italian cuisine. Chef Rumere takes a creative approach to this hometown classic. The delicious taste of roasted chicken, paired with freshly made, al dente pasta and aromatic thyme will surely excite guests' culinary senses.Creativity meets simplicity in Chef Rumere's dishes. Preserving his philosophy of "simplicity is the best," Chef Rumere brings out the best in authentic Northern Italian cuisine while adding a modern interpretation of the classics."I want the Beijingers to know that good food can be simple," he said.