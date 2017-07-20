Happy birthday:



Gossip at the work place can be annoying, especially if it's about you. Losing your cool will only make matters worse, however. Your best bet is to keep things low-key until the next big rumor comes along. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 7, 12, 15.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You are highly likely to run into more than your fair share of challenges at work today. On the other hand, your home life has never been better. Sometimes you just have to take the bad with the good. You will cross paths with an interesting financial opportunity. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Keeping close track of your personal expenditures will enable you to save money over the long run. You work hard, but money has a way of slipping through your fingers when you become too complacent. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will be in for a fun evening if you take part in activities that you would normally pass up. You will have a great opportunity to form a strong bond with a friend. Your creativity is on the rise. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Get involved with events or organizations that are close to your heart. The more you believe in what you are doing, the more enthusiasm and energy you will have to offer. You are bound to meet people who have the same ideals and interests as you do. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Today will be an excellent time to meet with friends. You will have an especially pleasant time if you head to a park or engage in sports. Time spent learning new things will be time well spent. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Being firm during negotiations will lead to great rewards. Love is in the air tonight. This will be a good time to meet someone new. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Frustration and anger may easily rise to the surface today. While you shouldn't suppress these feelings, make sure you express them in a way that will not hurt the feelings of others. Financial opportunities are heading your way. ✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You may discover a talent for investment, real estate or other form of money management that you never thought you had today. Any changes in the financial market will catch your attention, but remember to think carefully before you act. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Share your ideas with as many people as possible today. Your plans will attract more attention than you imagined, so be ready to move forward quickly. Your social luck is on the rise. It will be a good idea to get out of the house. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You have been spending quite a lot of time away from home recently. Although it hasn't been your fault, focus your energies tonight on rebuilding those bonds with family. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Friends and relatives will question if you are on the right path. Your impulsive nature and flighty disposition has them worried, but you know exactly what you are doing. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



A mistake will end up costing you a pretty penny. Try your best not to be too hard on yourself. Everyone makes mistakes from time to time; it's how we learn and grow. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭