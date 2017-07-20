puzzle
ACROSS
1 Rescues
6 Like a "Witness" extra
11 Linoleum cleaner
14 Offer a view
15 Undercover drug cop
16 Rapid, active commotion
17 Buck's precious things?
19 LAPD division?
20 Be expectant
21 Anesthetics of yore
23 Be a meddler
26 Recovery setback
27 Spirit-lifting beetle?
28 It's spent in Mexico
29 Baseball stat
30 Like enclosed stadiums
32 Find another purpose for
35 Winnow
37 Crafted on a loom
39 Confidence man's activity
40 Reporter with a military unit
42 Olympian who doesn't medal
44 Hula hoop supporter
45 Kind of show or band
47 Building material that has to set
49 Railroad worker's transport
51 Far from straight
52 Heavily favored, as a favorite
53 Necklace item, sometimes
55 Showy pond fish
56 Bambi's clique?
61 Large coffee container
62 Heron variety
63 Branch headquarters?
64 PC memory unit
65 Harvests
66 Written exam feature
DOWN
1 Creator of an instant lawn
2 Tarzan's "mother"
3 Prefix with "duct"
4 Deeply absorbed
5 Sushi ingredient
6 "Contra" relative
7 Type of liquor
8 Anger or fury
9 Projectionist's need
10 Inn's stablehand
11 Places for wallets?
12 Nose perceptions
13 Chasers in a Western
18 Constricted
22 Big-eared small game
23 Canonical hour
24 Family photo book
25 What over-glued stamps and envelopes cause?
26 Magic carpet excursions
28 English cattle breed
31 Grinding tooth
33 Peter or Paul, e.g.
34 Drain
36 Provides temporarily
38 Bee's delight
41 Ring for a spy?
43 Do over, as a script
46 Horse training art
48 Some distance runners
49 Nonsense
50 More than merely like
53 Make a trial run
54 Immature amphibians
57 Short part of history
58 N's in Athens
59 Genetic stuff used as evidence
60 It can be the limit
solution