puzzle





ACROSS



1 Rescues



6 Like a "Witness" extra



11 Linoleum cleaner



14 Offer a view



15 Undercover drug cop



16 Rapid, active commotion



17 Buck's precious things?



19 LAPD division?



20 Be expectant



21 Anesthetics of yore



23 Be a meddler



26 Recovery setback



27 Spirit-lifting beetle?



28 It's spent in Mexico



29 Baseball stat



30 Like enclosed stadiums



32 Find another purpose for



35 Winnow



37 Crafted on a loom



39 Confidence man's activity



40 Reporter with a military unit



42 Olympian who doesn't medal



44 Hula hoop supporter



45 Kind of show or band



47 Building material that has to set



49 Railroad worker's transport



51 Far from straight



52 Heavily favored, as a favorite



53 Necklace item, sometimes



55 Showy pond fish



56 Bambi's clique?



61 Large coffee container



62 Heron variety



63 Branch headquarters?



64 PC memory unit



65 Harvests



66 Written exam feature

DOWN



1 Creator of an instant lawn



2 Tarzan's "mother"



3 Prefix with "duct"



4 Deeply absorbed



5 Sushi ingredient



6 "Contra" relative



7 Type of liquor



8 Anger or fury



9 Projectionist's need



10 Inn's stablehand



11 Places for wallets?



12 Nose perceptions



13 Chasers in a Western



18 Constricted



22 Big-eared small game



23 Canonical hour



24 Family photo book



25 What over-glued stamps and envelopes cause?



26 Magic carpet excursions



28 English cattle breed



31 Grinding tooth



33 Peter or Paul, e.g.



34 Drain



36 Provides temporarily



38 Bee's delight



41 Ring for a spy?



43 Do over, as a script



46 Horse training art



48 Some distance runners



49 Nonsense



50 More than merely like



53 Make a trial run



54 Immature amphibians



57 Short part of history



58 N's in Athens



59 Genetic stuff used as evidence



60 It can be the limit





solution





