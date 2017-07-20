Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/20 18:18:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Rescues

  6 Like a "Witness" extra

 11 Linoleum cleaner

 14 Offer a view

 15 Undercover drug cop

 16 Rapid, active commotion

 17 Buck's precious things?

 19 LAPD division?

 20 Be expectant

 21 Anesthetics of yore

 23 Be a meddler

 26 Recovery setback

 27 Spirit-lifting beetle?

 28 It's spent in Mexico

 29 Baseball stat

 30 Like enclosed stadiums

 32 Find another purpose for

 35 Winnow

 37 Crafted on a loom

 39 Confidence man's activity

 40 Reporter with a military unit

 42 Olympian who doesn't medal

 44 Hula hoop supporter

 45 Kind of show or band

 47 Building material that has to set

 49 Railroad worker's transport

 51 Far from straight

 52 Heavily favored, as a favorite

 53 Necklace item, sometimes

 55 Showy pond fish

 56 Bambi's clique?

 61 Large coffee container

 62 Heron variety

 63 Branch headquarters?

 64 PC memory unit

 65 Harvests

 66 Written exam feature

DOWN

  1 Creator of an instant lawn

  2 Tarzan's "mother"

  3 Prefix with "duct"

  4 Deeply absorbed

  5 Sushi ingredient

  6 "Contra" relative

  7 Type of liquor

  8 Anger or fury

  9 Projectionist's need

 10 Inn's stablehand

 11 Places for wallets?

 12 Nose perceptions

 13 Chasers in a Western

 18 Constricted

 22 Big-eared small game

 23 Canonical hour

 24 Family photo book

 25 What over-glued stamps and envelopes cause?

 26 Magic carpet excursions

 28 English cattle breed

 31 Grinding tooth

 33 Peter or Paul, e.g.

 34 Drain

 36 Provides temporarily

 38 Bee's delight

 41 Ring for a spy?

 43 Do over, as a script

 46 Horse training art

 48 Some distance runners

 49 Nonsense

 50 More than merely like

 53 Make a trial run

 54 Immature amphibians

 57 Short part of history

 58 N's in Athens

 59 Genetic stuff used as evidence

 60 It can be the limit

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
