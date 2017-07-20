Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

return



回归



(huíɡuī)

A: I'm not going with you guys to eat after work today. I'm going straight home to watch TV. My favorite show has returned to the TV screens.



今天下班后我不跟你们去吃饭了, 我要赶回家看电视。我最爱的剧集回归荧屏了。



(jīntiān xiàbān hòu wǒ bùɡēn nǐmen qù chīfàn le, wǒ yào ɡǎn huíjiā kàn diànshì. wǒ zuìài de jùjí huíɡuī yínɡpínɡ le.)

B: That's also my favorite show. I heard that the new season is going to be very suspenseful.



也是我最爱的剧集！听说新的一季里将会悬念迭起。



(yěshì wǒ zuìài de jùjí. tīnɡshuō xīn de yījì lǐ jiānɡhuì xuánniàn diéqǐ.)

A: I watched the trailer for the show several times yesterday. I still can't figure out where the plot is heading. Finally I can watch the show tonight.



我昨天把预告片看了好几遍, 还是猜不出剧情走向, 今晚终于能看到正片了。



(wǒ zuótiān bǎ yùɡàopiàn kàn le hǎojǐbiàn, háishì cāibùchū jùqínɡ zǒuxiànɡ, jīnwǎn zhōnɡyú nénɡ kàndào zhènɡpiàn le.)