Chongming bird killer caught, imprisoned

Shanghai Railway Transportation Intermediate Court sentenced a man to three months of imprisonment Wednesday for killing wild birds in Chongming district, according to thepaper.cn.



Chongming government announced in November that wild animal hunting is forbidden in the district. Dongtan in Pudong New Area and Fengxian district are also off limits to wildlife hunting.



But in early March, a man mixed pesticide into bird feed at a forest in Chongming multiple times. He returned later to collect the dead birds, but was caught by forest caretakers and police.



While investigating the man's home, police also found live wild birds with great ecological value, such as pale thrush, along with multiple bird carcasses and feathers.



According to China's Criminal Law, people who use illegal tools to hunt at wild animal reserves or destroy wildlife resources can be jailed for up to three years.

