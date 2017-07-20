Red heat alert to hit Shanghai this weekend

Red alert, the highest for high temperatures, will hit Shanghai from Friday to Monday, with forecasted temperatures expected to reach at least 40 C, according to media reports.



It is still too early to tell if this will be the hottest summer ever in Shanghai. Han Ning, chief service officer at Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, said the scorching weather will continue, though it is unclear just how high.



In 2013, Shanghai experienced the longest summer ever, at 157 days, and the hottest day on record at 40.8 C.



Many netizens are calling for an official holiday if a red alert is issued. However, according to regulations, work and schools must continue even during a red alert, though outdoor laborers are advised to stop working or to shorten their working hours.

