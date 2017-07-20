Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Crayfish are getting so expensive!"The price of crayfish, a summer delicacy in Shanghai, at local wet markets surged over 50 percent in mid-July compared to June at just 16 yuan ($2.37) for half a kilogram. Restaurants have either raised their prices or are selling smaller crayfish for the same price as large. Industry insiders said it is rare for crayfish prices to increase in mid-July, but recent heavy rainfall in places known for crayfish production such as Hunan and Hubei provinces resulted in lower yields this summer.