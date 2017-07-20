Shanghai lacks personal space, but it’s not always a bad thing

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

Having grown up in Shanghai for the past 16 years, I am sometimes ashamed to admit that personal space is something I still value greatly, instead of apathetically discarding it as a good Chinese ought to do.



You'd think that Shanghai living would have toughened me up by now. But no, I can't help but flinch every time someone gets a little too close for comfort. Especially in the sweltering summer, the idea of swapping sweat with a random stranger sends me into the deepest depths of torment.



Just the other day, my coworkers and I were out on the street interviewing foreigners for the Global Times Metro Shanghai's new video channel. As I shouted questions at a Brazilian tourist over the din of passing vehicles, I tried to ignore how embarrassingly sweaty I was getting. Unfortunately, what I couldn't ignore was the middle-aged Chinese lady standing practically on top of me as we filmed.



I was first alerted to her presence when I realized my interviewee kept glancing at her more than at me. Turning my head, I almost jumped at the sight of her looming face, bedecked in bug-eyed sunglasses and a wry grin, so close to me that I could count the beads of perspiration on her upper lip. I tried my best to ignore her as I fired through my questions. She ended up watching us for a solid minute, all the while unaware how uncomfortable I was at her flagrant disregard for space.



The above scene is a common one. Foreigners being filmed by a professional-looking camera on a tripod is bound to attract the attention of locals. Some even step extremely close to snap photos of the interviewees, misbelieving they are celebrities, often threatening to enter the frame themselves and make an accidental cameo.



My foreign friends here are no strangers to this phenomenon. One American complained to me that, while riding the metro one day, a local actually wrapped their hand right over his as he held onto the hanging strap. He was rendered speechless by the utter nonchalance of this stranger, whom he was now holding hands with … and didn't even buy him dinner first!



I can understand the frustrations of those who aren't accustomed to Chinese culture. Even as someone from a Chinese background, I too struggle sometimes to keep my cool when people invade my personal space. There was one time I was exercising at a gym with my headphones on, which is a universal symbol in gyms for "please don't try to hit on me." Still, that did not deter a local man from approaching, getting so close he narrowly missed death by barbell.



He proceeded to make some very inappropriate comments, most of which I sadly couldn't drown out with the heavy beats on my playlist. As someone who doesn't like to lash out at strangers, I instead chose to flash him my coldest side-eye and stare blankly at the wall until he got the hint to leave me alone. Eventually he did, but not before literally breathing down my neck and leaving me feeling quite violated.



But to say that all Chinese are like this would be a gross generalization. Living in a country with such a dense population, people in China don't have the luxury of thinking about personal space. When you're constantly immersed in a sea of people, you learn to adapt and be less hyper-aware of those around you.



Even if being stacked like sardines isn't the most appealing idea, there's advantages to this, namely being sociable. Whenever I'm in the US, I'm often baffled by how downright uncomfortable people there are of even sharing a bench with a stranger. They'd rather stand than invade someone else's personal space. Compared to the intimacy of the local Chinese, foreigners can seem distant and awkward.



With each crammed commute, each street interview and each elevator ride in Shanghai, I'm accepting more and more that space, as concrete as the concept seems, is very much subjective to cultural differences. If that means I may have to come face-to-face with someone's sweaty pit on the bus, then so be it.



