Tiny dancers

With mathematical Olympiads in China suspended for being a stressful burden on students, arts- and music-related extracurricular activities for children have been heating up this summer. The 2017 Little Star Cup Open Junior International Ballroom Dance Championships recently took place at Shanghai Fashion Center, the fifth year for the competition.The Little Star Cup provides a platform for young dancing enthusiasts to practice, communicate and grow together, with 2,500 experienced child dancers from all over China joining together this year.Dressed in flamboyant costumes, the little dancers showed their skills confidently with dazzling steps, expressing their understanding and love for the art.According to a mother surnamed Huang, her 9-year-old daughter, who has been learning Latin dancing for five years, started when she was just 4 years old. She contends that her daughter has become more cheerful and better at communicating with others.Huang believes that dancing requires children to focus and enhance their ability in imitating, understanding and thinking, which can also unconsciously benefit their academic studies.Some parents expressed concern that Latin dancing, which features sexy outfits and erotic moves with partners of the opposite sex, could possibly lead to premature sexualization among little girls."Such things could happen when they come in to adolescence, even without dancing," Huang countered. "It is fine if their parents are around to guide them in an appropriate way."As an old Chinese saying goes, one minute onstage takes 10 years of practice. Thus, these little dancers really push themselves to master their craft.Ten-year-old girl Chen Kexin takes dance training twice a week, four hours per class, as well as one hour every day at home.Painstaking as it is, after five years of the grueling routine, Chen still enjoys dancing. "Dancing improves health and helps me build a good body shape. I have also made some friends here," she said.

Little dancers compete in the 2017 Little Star Cup Open Junior International Ballroom Dance Championships which recently took place at Shanghai Fashion Center.

(From top) Young dancers practice and push themselves to master their craft. Photos: Yang Hui/GT
















































