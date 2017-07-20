Mistranslation mishaps

"Engese" generates laughter and fun conversations between expats and their Chinese friends. Photo: Li Hao/GT





When Wu Lei, 25, lived in Thailand and walked down the street, he could always get a laugh reading mistranslated Chinese public signs, which he could understand but were still funny at the same time.



"'Buy 1 get 1 Free' is translated as 'mai yi ge zi you yi ge' (buy one and set one free); Free Wi-Fi is translated as Wi-Fi that has freedom (zi you de Wi-Fi)," laughed Wu, who had worked as a Chinese teacher in Thailand for a year and recently returned to Chengdu, Sichuan Province months ago.



Majoring in Teaching Chinese to Speakers of Other Languages, Wu found that the market demand for Chinese language is huge overseas, especially in Southeast Asian countries and Europe, and the number of students learning Chinese as a second language has been increasing rapidly.



As a result, the misuse and mistranslation of Chinese language has become increasingly common both at home and abroad.



"Chingish," or Chinese-styled English, has long been dubbed as funny and unique in the expat circle and some of its usage, such as "No zuo no die," has even enriched and influenced the English dictionary.



In fact, its foreign counterpart - foreign-styled Chinese or 'Engnese', does not shine any dimmer. Commonly seen among those who speak Chinese as a second language, those misuses and mistranslations generate laughter, add fun to communication and also help Chinese better understand their foreign friends culturally, logically and linguistically.



Simple and fun moments



One of the most impressive mistranslations to Wu during his stay in Thailand was a sign he saw on the highway.



It says "kun bu kai" in Chinese (sleepy no drive) while its original meaning is not to drive when you are tired. Right or wrong, it seemed to work because Wu felt refreshed and did not feel sleepy at all after seeing funny signs like this.















Another example is seen in the supermarket, "natural product" is somehow marked as "tian fu chan pin" (talented product) in Chinese and the sign "no smoking" is written as "bu yao yan" (don't want smoke) in Chinese. Wu understood what it intended to say but just could not help laughing from time to time.



"It's easy to find wrong Chinese phrases, especially at tourist attractions because most of them are word-for-word translations with the help of online apps like Google," Wu said. With the complication of the layers of meaning in the Chinese language, it's easy to get things wrong.



Lu Zebing, a lecturer of Chinese language at the University of Barcelona, had a similar experience during her stay in Spain.



"There are so many fun memories both in and outside the classroom because of the mistranslated Chinese," She said.



Lu still remembers that one of her Spanish students once jokingly said, "Wo che ni tou fa," (tomar tu pelo in Spanish, meaning I'm joking) and she immediately reached out her hands trying to protect her head. The whole class burst into laughter.



Reading menus in a Spanish restaurant is also entertaining because of the Chinese mistranslations.



"The menus are incredible! For example, once I saw a dish named 'lan yi fu' (lousy clothes)! I later found out it was 'ropa vieja,' Cuba's classic dish consisting of stewed beef and vegetables," said Lu.



Lu was shocked by the dish names when she first moved there, and she found similar mistakes are common in Europe. She stressed that most of the mistakes are caused by the original influence of people's mother tongue, or the so-called negative transfer of the first language, just like the form of "Chinglish."



Changing logic in a positive way



Feifei, a Chinese teacher working in Beijing, agrees with Lu's opinion, but she holds that the foreign-styled Chinese offers a new channel to understand others' way of thinking.



"Those fun mistranslations make sense in the expats' first language, and I enjoy reading them. I think they are very interesting, and I can read the logic of expression from their langue through incorrect translations," she said.



Feifei has been teaching Chinese for more than six years and most of her students are from the US and Europe. She found some "classic mistakes" very interesting, which make her laugh each time.



For example, some of the students translate wai mian (outside) into "out noodles" because mian also means flour or noodle; smoker is mistranslated into "yan ren" (cigarette person); fish fins are expressed as "yu de tou fa" (the hair of fish).



One time, referring to the stuffing in a steamed bun, a student said in Chinese, "Bao zi de nei rong shi shen me?" (What is the content of the steamed bun?) She could not help but laugh because the student mixed nei rong (content) with xian (fillings).



Another time an American student said in Chinese, "Wo de hua qu shi le." (My flower passed away.) Since qu shi means die, usually used when talking about a person, especially seniors, Feifei thinks that people and flowers are equal in her student's heart.



"Many English words mean the same thing in different contexts while the meaning of a Chinese word varies when the context changes, so it is totally understandable that students would make such mistakes," said Feifei.



Meanwhile, she found some of the mistranslations thought-provoking. For example, once a student asked her why Chinese people say "he shui" (drink water) in daily life while they say "chi shui" (eat water) in a slang that goes, "Chi shui bu wang wa jing ren." (not to forget the well-digger when you get water from the well). Questions like these make Feifei want to explore deeper into the Chinese language.



However, despite the difficulty of learning Chinese, the number of people learning Chinese continues to grow, with many young people aiming to enhance their competitiveness in the job market through Chinese language abilities, according to Feifei.



Direct translations enrich daily conversation



Alvaro Lago, who has been working in Beijing for more than seven years, echoes Feifei's observations. He speaks Spanish, Italian, French and English and started to learn Chinese more than 10 years ago.



"Many people in Europe can speak several different European languages, which is normal. But good Chinese language ability can make you stand out in the job market, and today there are more job opportunities in China," Lago said.



Speaking fluent Chinese, Lago lives a satisfied life in Beijing and has many Chinese friends. He is also a popular live streamer on Chinese social media and has tens of thousands of fans. He found that some "Engese," or direct translations from English into Chinese, brings fun to his life and enriches the way he communicates with his Chinese friends.



"There are some phrases that we don't have in Chinese, and I sometimes use the direct translations from English deliberately, and it's a lot of fun to use them," he said.



For example, Lago once texted his Chinese friend, "Wo jin tian bu shi ren," which translates to "I'm not human today." Since he didn't sleep and felt exhausted while at work. His friend was shocked and later laughed after he realized what he meant.



Another phrase Lago sometimes uses in Chinese is "Ta xiang dui dai gou yi yang dui dai wo." in a teasing way to experess his anger of being treated poorly. Even though there is no such phrase in Chinese, his Chinese friends and colleagues know what it means and feel the expression is fun and interesting to hear.



Foreign-styled Chinese becoming a trend



"There will be more and more 'Engese' expressions in the future as an increasing number of expats learn Chinese and interact with Chinese people," Lago said.



He also thinks that someday foreign-styled Chinese or Engese will have the potential to further enrich the way that Chinese people communicate in daily life.



Joshua Dominick, a professional Chinese-English translator who has been working in China for years, feels that trend as well.



"For example, some of my Chinese friends would say 'Wo dian hua ni,' a direct translation of 'I will phone you.' People didn't say it that way previously, and the use of the language is becoming more diverse and flexible," he said.



Meanwhile, he found that more and more English words are mixed in with daily Chinese conversation such as proposal, party and fashion.



"Personally, I think that Chinese is easy to learn in terms of its format and you can express yourself freely using the language, but its real difficulty lies in its rich meaning and deep culture," he said.

