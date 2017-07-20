Indian parliament adjourned over farmers' plight

The lower house of Indian parliament, known as Lok Sabha, was Thursday adjourned for the day following an uproar from opposition over the issue of farmers' plight, officials said.



As soon as the house met for the day, the opposition parties led by Congress raised the issue of agrarian crisis in the country and trooped into the well shouting slogans.



Following two adjournments, when the House met at noon, the protests continued as opposition members continued the sloganeering.



"Amidst the din, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha adjourned the House for the day," an official said.



Meanwhile, in the upper house of parliament Rajya Sabha, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh asked the government to look into the demands being raised by farmers across the country seeking Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for their produce.



Farmers in different states of India are demanding waiver of crop loans and compensation from the government for failure of crops.



Severe drought, flooding, hailstorms often destroy crops in India, pushing farmers to wall. To meet their demands and cultivate crops, farmers often take loans from banks or landlords. However, their inability to repay the debts often forces them to end their lives.

