Happy birthday:



An unusual creative project will inspire you to head in a new direction. Not only will you make new allies, you will also uncover abilities and skills you never knew you had. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 8, 17, 18.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Read the fine print before making any commitments. Make sure you understand exactly what you will and will not be getting out of a deal. Financial issues may create a serious roadblock for your plans. You may have to look into alternate sources of funding if you want to succeed. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Try your best to go with the flow this weekend. Things are constantly changing, and so are you. An interesting partnership can be established if you broaden your horizons. Exercise should be a priority. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



It will be worth your while to go that extra mile when working on a project this weekend. Dependable, hardworking people are not always easy to find, so your efforts will be noticed and appreciated by those you work with. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Although patience is one of your strengths, recent events may have even you feeling on edge. Things are currently out of your control right now, the best thing you can do is to relax and wait. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



A recent setback has been a huge blow to your self confidence. Keep in mind that the path to success is paved in failure. You will have to fail over and over again if you want to succeed. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



A family member will need your immediate attention and help. Do your best to help him or her out of a bad situation without criticizing them. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You have been unusually unproductive recently. This will not change on its own. It will be up to you to get the ball rolling. You will be able to bring some positive energy into your life by getting out of the house this weekend. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Focus your energies this weekend on developing a stronger relationship with friends, relatives or a lover. Lady Luck will be at odds with you when it comes to financial matters. This is not a good time for investments. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Don't hesitate to arrange for some alone time this weekend. Sure, you have prior commitments, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice all your personal time. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



It's time to make some changes this weekend. Renovations, remodeling or redecorating will add value to your property, and make you feel good at the same time. A romantic encounter will get your heart beating. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Make sure none of your friends feel left out of the fun this weekend. A huge project is heading your way. This will prove to be a major opportunity for a promotion. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will learn something surprising about a friend this weekend. It won't be a game-changing reveal, but it should help you understand them on a deeper level. Love will be highlighted. ✭✭✭